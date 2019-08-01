Authorities update search for missing woman from the Town of Dunn

The Dane County Sheriff's Office released an update on a missing 24-year-old woman from the Town of Dunn, who was last seen in May.

Authorities say Annastasia Evans was last seen on May 4, in the Wisconsin Dells area with a 25-year-old man.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, she may have been seen in a cream-colored car in the following counties: Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Juneau, and Sauk.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Tom Roloff at 608-982-7249, the Dane County Sheriff's Officer in Charge at 608-284-6155, or the tip line at 608-284-6900.

