Authorities urge caution near Gov. Dodge State Park following crash

Iowa County authorities are asking people to use caution near Governor Dodge State Park after a crash occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to Iowa County Emergency Management, the crash is on State Highway 23 north of Dodgeville and south of the Governor Dodge State Park entrance.

Keith Hurlbert, Director of Iowa County Emergency Management, says med flight is en route to the scene. Dodgeville Fire, EMS, and the Iowa County Sheriff's Department are on scene.

Hurlbert says the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will update this story once more information becomes available.