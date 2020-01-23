Authorities warn TikTok viral video challenge that’s causing fires

A viral challenge on the popular social media app TikTok has sparked concern from fire officials.

(WBZ via CNN)

It involves using the plug part of a phone charger -- partially inserting it into a wall outlet -- and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.

Fire officials warn it's an unsafe use of electricity and fire.

"It doesn't take much to be electrocuted, fatally electrocuted just by an outlet in a wall socket," Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley explained.

Firefighters in the Massachusetts city rushed to a local high school Tuesday to investigate whether a scorched and burned outlet posed a threat to students. Bradley says they learned two students had plugged in a cell phone charge and dropped a penny behind it. That caused the outlet to short out.

Turns out the prank is the latest social media 'challenge.' Fire chiefs across the country are asking parents to talk to their kids about these challenges and how they can put everyone at risk.

"The other issue can be that you do damage to some electrical wiring behind the wall and a fire could be undetected and burning in the walls, endangering everyone in the building," Bradley added.

Police in Plymouth are still checking out the incident and whether the students