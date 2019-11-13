Authorities warn about thin ice after weekend rescue in Monroe Co.

No one was seriously injured after an adult and two teens had to be rescued after falling through thin ice in Monroe County.

According to the sheriff's office, around 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, dispatchers received a call about a person who had fallen through the ice at Mill Bluff State Park near Camp Douglas.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office along with first responders from Oakdale, Tomah, and Fort McCoy. An adult and two 14-year-olds were stranded. Authorities said they were out of the water, but unable to get out of the marsh due to thin ice.

The sheriff's office said an inflatable rescue boat and firefighters in dry suits from the Ft. McCoy Fire Department helped rescue them. Authorities said the group was trailing a deer and when the adult was trying to cross an area of ice, he fell through.