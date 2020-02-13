Authorities warn of possible child enticement in Verona

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a warning Thursday about a possible child enticement in Verona that happened when a young girl was walking home from school the previous day.

According to the agency's crime alert, the 12-year-old was walking along the 100 block of S. Jefferson Street around 4 p.m. when the man pulled up alongside her and asked, "Can you check my car doors? There is a yellow alert," or something similar to that.

The girl reportedly ignored him and he soon drove away, heading west on Park Avenue.

He was described as a white man, between 60 - 70 years old, with a 1/2" to 1" gray or white beard, and driving a small, silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or know of a similar occurrence is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.