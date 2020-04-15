Body of Wisconsin child found in mother's vehicle is her missing son: Report

The body of a child found inside a Wisconsin mother's car is reportedly that of her 5-year-old son, according to autopsy results Wednesday.

Josias' mother, 26-year-old Sagal Hussein, appeared in Brown County Court regarding the incident on Wednesday. So far, no formal charges have been filed against Hussein in connection with her son's death, WLUK reports.

The investigation into that death began on Jan. 26, when a witness reported spotting Hussein's other two children unsupervised outside their home. Officials say her third child, Josias, had not been seen by anyone but his mother, Hussein, since Nov. 25, 2019.

Authorities say they've been trying to get Hussein to tell them any clues to where the child might be. Hussein claimed to authorities that her child was with his father outside Wisconsin, but authorities have not been able to confirm that, according to WLUK.

Law enforcement eventually decided to arrest Hussein, due to her inaccuracies and lack of cooperation, police say.

Then on March 31, law enforcement announced that they had discovered a corpse inside Hussein’s vehicle. On Wednesday, they confirmed that that body belonged to the missing child, Josias, WLUK reports.

A Brown County judge has granted the State of Wisconsin two weeks to file a criminal complaint against Hussein. She has been held on a $500,000 cash bond since a probable cause hearing was held on April 1. She will be back in court on April 29.