Average cost of Thanksgiving feast for 1 is $5: Farm Bureau study

The American Farm Bureau says the average cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is about $48.91 this year – one cent more than last year’s average.

That averages out to be about $5 a person, the Farm Bureau said in a release Thursday.

The turkey itself averages out at about $20.80 for a 16-pound bird. That’s about $1.30 per pound, down 4 percent from 2018.

About 90 percent of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey feast, with about 50 percent serving both turkey and ham.

The Farm Bureau is a U.S.-based agricultural insurance company and lobbying group.

According to Farm Bureau Chief Economist Dr. John Newton in a release Thursday:

“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015… Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world, but most don’t realize only 8 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food goes to farmers.”