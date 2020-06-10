Average number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall

A drop in the number of coronavirus tests reported in the past day drove the percentage of them that came back positive higher by nearly a full percentage point.

New numbers from the Department of Health Services show the percent-positive rose from a recent low of 1.9 percent Tuesday to 2.8 percent, while the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases day-to-day only increased by 15, to 285, the number of overall tests fell from over 14,000 to just over 10,000.

Even with that increase the seven-day rolling average of new cases reached its lowest point (313) in at least the past two weeks, DHS’ daily tracker shows.

Ten more deaths were reported, pushing the total number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 671, the report shows.

In all, there have been 21,593 total positive tests in Wisconsin since the outbreak began, sending 2,943 people to the hospital.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 6 / 1

Brown: 2,405/ 38

Columbia: 49 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 884 / 31

Dodge: 410 / 4

Grant: 99 / 12

Green: 71 / 0

Green Lake: 23 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 138 / 4

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 36 / 0

Marquette: 7 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,096 / 336

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 724 / 21

Sauk: 84 / 3

Waukesha: 842 / 34

