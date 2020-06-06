The average number of new COVID-19 cases continues to plummet after hitting a seven-day average of 334 Saturday.

The Wisconsin DHS reports that it the lowest average recorded in weeks.

The percent of positive new cases also continues to dip, to 2.7 percent on Saturday. The total number of positive tests sits at 20,500 and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 reached 645.

The DHS says 19 percent of people who test positive are black in Wisconsin, while 52 percent are white.

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 5 / 1

Brown: 2,374 / 38

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 814 / 29

Dodge: 395 / 4

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 71 / 0

Green Lake: 22 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 124 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 29 / 0

Marquette: 5 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,688 / 325

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 685 / 21

Sauk: 81 / 3

Waukesha: 795 / 32