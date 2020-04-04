Average price of gas in southcentral Wisconsin drops to $1.43 per gallon

The average price of gas in our area has hit $1.43 per gallon as the pandemic forces gas suppliers to drive down their prices.

According to the latest numbers from GasBuddy.com, the average price in much of southcentral Wisconsin is now $1.43 per gallon.

The average price is a bit cheaper around Sun Prairie, at $1.24, and a bit more near areas like New Glarus and Lake Wisconsin, at an average of about $1.59 - but still a bargain compared to just a few months ago.

Nationally, the average price per gallon of gas is about $1.99. That's over 17 percent, or 45 cents, lower than one month ago, and 70 cents or 25.8 percent compared to a year ago, according to the AAA.

The AAA predicts those plunging prices to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in prices comes as oil demand has declined with the pandemic halting travel and stopping businesses across the world.

That lack of demand has sent crude prices to their lowest level in 20 years.

