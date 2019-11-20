B&B Acquisitions recalls wintergreen essential oils

CNN VAN - Two varieties of wintergreen essential oils are being recalled.
B&B Acquisitions is voluntarily recalling Airome Wintergreen Essential Oil and Deep Soothe Essential Oil 100 percent pure & natural therapeutic grade essential oils.
The product fails to meet child resistant packaging requirements and it could pose a risk of poisoning if it is swallowed by a young child.
Each bottle has a black cap and blue label.
Consumers should immediately move the product to a safe location, out of the reach of children.
Contact B&B Acquisitions for a free replacement child-resistant cap.