B&B Acquisitions recalls wintergreen essential oils

Two varieties of wintergreen essential oils are being recalled.

B&B Acquisitions is voluntarily recalling Airome Wintergreen Essential Oil and Deep Soothe Essential Oil 100 percent pure & natural therapeutic grade essential oils.

The product fails to meet child resistant packaging requirements and it could pose a risk of poisoning if it is swallowed by a young child.

Each bottle has a black cap and blue label.

Consumers should immediately move the product to a safe location, out of the reach of children.

Contact B&B Acquisitions for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

