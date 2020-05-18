BBB: Beware of a new coronavirus test scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about another scam looking to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this latest scheme, people receiving robocalls or are being directed to websites that appear to belong to a clinic or supply company and are offering COVID-19 tests. According to the agency, the tests sometimes promise not only to show if you have the virus – sometimes in as little as ten minutes – they can also tell if you had it previously.

To get the test, the recipients are asked to complete a form and, possibly, enter credit card information.

The BBB explains these tests, which might never even come, are not FDA-approved and will not give accurate results. No matter if it’s sent or not, the scammer will have the recipient’s personal information, and, in some cases, money.

Oftentimes, the caller will be short on details about a test. The BBB states they won’t provide information on how the test works, were it is sourced, and what laboratory will process it.

More information about coronavirus related scams is available at bbb.org/AvoidScams

The agency provides some more times for avoiding coronavirus tests:

