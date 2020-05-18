BBB: Beware of a new coronavirus test scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people about another scam looking to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
In this latest scheme, people receiving robocalls or are being directed to websites that appear to belong to a clinic or supply company and are offering COVID-19 tests. According to the agency, the tests sometimes promise not only to show if you have the virus – sometimes in as little as ten minutes – they can also tell if you had it previously.
To get the test, the recipients are asked to complete a form and, possibly, enter credit card information.
The BBB explains these tests, which might never even come, are not FDA-approved and will not give accurate results. No matter if it’s sent or not, the scammer will have the recipient’s personal information, and, in some cases, money.
Oftentimes, the caller will be short on details about a test. The BBB states they won’t provide information on how the test works, were it is sourced, and what laboratory will process it.
More information about coronavirus related scams is available at bbb.org/AvoidScams
The agency provides some more times for avoiding coronavirus tests:
- Want a test? Talk to your doctor. If you want an antibody test, reach out to your healthcare provider. They can help you figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information on testing availability.
- Do research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before you agree to anything, do some investigating. Research any claims the company makes. Start with searching BBB.org to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name.
- Understand your options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available and what you need.
- Never share your personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.