BBB: Charities expect less revenue, but some donors plan to give more

Many charities in Wisconsin are expecting 2020 revenue to be lower than normal because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. However, new research suggests 30 percent of individuals also intend to give more in 2020.

The BBB's Give.org released a special report Tuesday that surveyed 118 BBB Accredited Charities and more than 1,000 adults in the U.S.

The BBB said 80 percent of charities anticipate their 2020 revenue will be lower than expected, and 89.4 percent of charities are concerned about maintaining a financially stable organization in 2020.

The organizations that anticipate a decrease in revenue said they believe donors will be less able to give, charities will be less able to host fundraising events, and donors will redirect support to individuals in need.

Just over half of individuals said they expect to donate about the same amount of money this year, and another 30.8 percent said they plan to give more. The BBB said younger generations intend to increase their giving -- 47.7 percent of Millennials and 60.8 percent of Gen Z participants.

The survey also asked about supporting small businesses and individuals in need. According to the BBB, 23.9 percent of individuals said they plan to give money to small businesses, either directly or via crowdfunding, and 24.5 percent said they will look for ways to help unemployed individuals directly.

