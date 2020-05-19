BBB breaks down rules for Wisconsin shops as they re-open

We keep hearing the message that health and safety are priorities for businesses as they welcome people back through their doors.

NBC15 News contacted the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to find out what that would look like for customers and store employees.

The BBB explains the rules for Wisconsin businesses.

The BBB explained that in Wisconsin, the rules for re-opening vary by city and county. To maintain social distancing, many stores are required to put up signs directing visitors to use specific doors for entry and exit. Employers are also expected to provide personal protective gear to their staff.

"You want to have sanitizers, gels, cleaning supplies, that are strategically placed around the establishment that consumers can use as well,” Tiffany Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Director for the Better Business Bureau said. “You also want to make sure that you have a cleaning routine, maybe it's something that you ramp up from what you used to do."

The BBB also recommends business owners pay attention to the CDC guidelines, and check in with their local government to make sure they're following the rules.