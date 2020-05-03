BBB gives Mother's Day gift card warning

While social distancing and Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order remains in place, it’s a safe bet mothers will not be celebrating Mother’s Day this year having brunch at her favorite restaurant or getting pampered at the spa.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is urging consumers to choose gift cards wisely. If a retailer permanently closes their doors before the card is used, the value will be lost.

BBB of Wisconsin also has the following advice when giving or receiving gift cards:

