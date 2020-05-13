BBB sends warning about moving scams as the busy season begins

Warm weather brings a busy time for people moving into new homes, and the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends people should do their research before hiring movers.

Better Business Bureau Southwest Wisconsin Director Tiffany Schultz says the first step as a customer is to make sure you’re working with a legitimate company. The BBB also recommends checking with the American Moving and Storage Association, going over your contract with the moving company, and putting everything in writing.

"You hear of situations where people have done a move and they've gotten to their residence and their belongings are being held hostage by the moving company and the company is demanding more money for whatever reason, which is why it's so important to have a contract in place,” Schultz said.

In 2019, the BBB received more than 5,700 complaints about movers and moving companies.