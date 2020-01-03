BBB warns Packers fans of playoff ticket scams

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning Green Bay Packers fans about ticket scams ahead of the playoffs.

Tickets to playoff games can be expensive, and the BBB said scammers take advantage of unsuspecting fans who search the internet to look for good deals on these tickets. Scammers will try to sell counterfeit tickets or tickets that may not even exist.

"Use extreme caution when it comes to buying tickets," said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of the Wisconsin BBB. "We cannot stress that enough. Between tickets and merchandise, there are a lot of scams and counterfeits out there that are sometimes difficult to immediately spot."

The BBB said ticket scams often have certain characteristics: low prices on great seats, third-party sellers with no guarantees, or phony websites that look legitimate.

The BBB has the following tips for fans looking for tickets or team merchandise:

Tickets:



Check out the official Packers/NFL ticket information on their website: https://www.packers.com/tickets/



If you buy a ticket outside the event, remember there are usually no refunds or guarantees. Research the ticket site or seller to see if it provides any buyer protections, such as money-back guarantees if tickets are fake. Always read the fine print.



Be wary of ticket offers at extreme discount prices, these are most likely too good to be true.

Team Merchandise:



Buy directly from the team or league websites, official vendors at the stadium or other trusted stores. It's okay to be skeptical of impostor brands.



Watch out for unsolicited emails from pop-up internet shops selling gear for your favorite squad. If you don't wish to receive emails from a business in question, opt to unsubscribe from their list. Replying to emails like this will confirm you're using a working address and will likely get you in regular rotation for their spam.



Beware of phony websites that appear to sell official team merchandise but are only after your credit card number.



Do your due diligence before clicking "buy now." Confirm details like a promised delivery time and refund or return policies.

General Tips:

