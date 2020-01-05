BBB warns of Packers playoff ticket scams

It is official – the Green Bay Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field next Sunday in the NFL Playoffs. As of now, tickets for the game are starting at $1,000.

Experts say events like this are a prime target for scammers. The Better Business Bureau says the safest bet is to buy tickets through Packers.com, the team’s official website.

If you want to try your luck elsewhere, keep an eye out for red flags.

“Ask the seller to email you a picture of those tickets and cross-reference those tickets with a map of the official venue so you can check and see if those seats really exist,” says Tiffany Schultz, regional director of the Better Business Bureau.

When buying tickets online, experts say you should look for the company’s physical address and contact information. If that is not listed, or if the address or phone number is fake, do not buy from that company.

Another tip: Google the company and read its reviews. If other customers report being ripped off, you should steer clear of that seller.

BBB experts say it is also a good idea to make your purchase with a credit card instead of a debit card. Often, credit card companies offer better protection against fraud.

