BBB warns people of social media scams

The Better Business Bureau wants people to be careful what they post on social media during the pandemic. Scammers are looking at your answers to Facebook quizzes and question posts to get personal information.

While it might be fun to play along on social media, posting your senior portrait could open you up to scammers. (Pixabay)

It might seem like a harmless post, answering questions about your "favorite things" or "first" moments, but those are answers scammers are searching for.

The answers could link scammers to the answers to your security questions and get personal banking information, according to Tiffany Berhardt Schultz with the BBB Wisconsin Chapter.

Just because your profile is locked and you've shared that information with your friends who you personally know you don't know who's taking a screenshot of that, who's sharing that it can easily get into the wrong hands," Schultz said.

A new scam in particular involves posting graduation photos with graduation information. The BBB is warning people to be careful sharing this information even if it seems insignificant or a long time ago.

"They're noting the year that you graduated, the high school that you graduated from and possibly even the community that you're from. Which are all personal identifiable questions that banks and credit cards use to reset passwords and log ins," Schultz said.

Other scams the BBB has seen involve N95 masks and PPE. Schultz says make sure you are buying equipment from a reliable source and secure website.

When it comes to social media Schultz says a good rule of thumb is that if it's personal, don't post it. More information about the BBB scams click here.