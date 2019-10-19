BDACT presents The Laramie Project

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will be performing The Laramie Project, a drama based on the true story of Matthew Shepard.

Shepard was a student at the University of Wyoming and was beating and left tied to a fence to die outside of Laramie, Wyoming. He was the victim of this assault because he was gay.

Director Richard Zeman and BDACT actors sat down with NBC15’s Gabriella Rusk to give a preview of what to expect from the show.

The performances will run from October 18-27, 2019. Ticket prices are $16.00 and can be purchased here.