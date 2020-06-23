Advertisement

BLM signs defaced with KKK graffiti in Madison

(NBC15)
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Community members say they're outraged after Black Lives Matter signs were defaced with KKK graffiti Sunday night in Madison.

If you're driving down Milwaukee Street, Allison Werner said she's making sure her house stands out.

"We decided we needed to do more than what we have been doing and wanted to put the signs up in our neighborhood to express our feelings," Werner, resident said.

Posters fill the windows and signs are across the yard to call attention to change at Werner's home.

"It's so important everyone reminds themselves of America's history. Our past is something we have to work hard to improve and learn from," Werner said.

Community members in the East Morland neighborhood added the "Black Lives Matters" signs to their yards within the last week.

But some woke up Monday morning to graffiti.

"When I saw the post this morning about the signs it was heartbreaking," Werner said.

The letters, KKK, were in red writing spotted on several BLM signs.

"Unfortunately, this is a reminder that we have a long way to go to change things here in this city," she said. "I want fellow people who are white people like me to know it is important to stand up and be allies we can't just sit by and be quiet."

Angela Marchant collected the signs for the neighborhood, and she said the messages of hate won't stop their commitment to justice.

"I'm enraged but not surprised this would happen here." Marchant, resident said.

Marchant ordered 50 signs for the neighborhood after community members expressed interest. She said the signs of hate illustrate the fight for justice is far from over.

"The work can't stop with putting a sign in the yard, It's certainly not going to stop us from moving forward," Marchant said. "I think it's an example of explicit racism that's in our community. It's nothing new.”

"Our world, our city, our country is far from fair for everyone. We need a lot more change to fix that,” Werner said.

Community members said they filed a police report about the incident.

Latest News

Community

Membership at Princeton Club Madison West terminated after hate speech altercation

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Princeton Club West in Madison revoked one man’s membership after an argument centered around racial slurs broke out in the locker room Thursday morning.

Community

Photographer captures unity in Juneteenth photo project

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
A Milwaukee photographer is kicking off a campaign featuring faces of color.

Community

UW students talk about fears after alleged daylight sexual assault

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
A suspect is in custody after a stranger sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in broad daylight Sunday morning.

Community

Chuck's Sport Shop delivers bait with 'Two' times the fun

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Chuck's Sport Shop in Tomahawk has been a staple in the community since 1938. For the past 11 years, Two the dog has brought customers a new level of joy.

Latest News

Community

What recreational sports are allowed under Phase 2?

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
Phase two of Dane County's reopening plan calls for a few loosened restrictions on recreational sports.

Community

Edgewood College demonstrators call attention to injustice

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
Demonstrators lined Monroe Street on Thursday holding signs and demanding change.

Community

Anonymous letter sparks controversy on Monona Drive

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
There could be a business boycott brewing along Monona Drive. It’s all centered around a homeless man and a complaint letter to business owners that claims his presence could be a "tipping point" for the neighborhood.

Community

Old UW Credit Union billboard takes on new meaning for social change

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The meaning of a COVID-19 message changed after someone spray painted 'George Floyd' under the tagline.

Community

"Justice for George" protest scheduled for Saturday in Madison

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The "Justice for George" protest is scheduled for Saturday at the Capitol Square. It slated to start at 12 p.m.

Community

Sociology expert says history is repeating itself amid police brutality and protests

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
As tensions rise in Minneapolis, sociology experts say the police brutality and protests show history is repeating itself.