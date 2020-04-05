BP offers gas discount for health care workers, first responders

Those working the front lines to keep the Coronavirus at bay is getting some support to make their commute a little cheaper.

BP is offering first responders, doctor, nurses, and hospital workers 50 cents off per gallon discount on their next fill up at any BP or Amoco stations.

People are also able to get their discount code by heading to this website

The code can be entered at the pump. Discount codes will be offered until April 30. There’s a limit of two discount codes per user and the codes expire June 30.

