BREAKING: Human remains of missing Dane Co. woman found, last seen 8 months ago

The remains of missing Annastasia N. Evans, 24 of Dane County, have been found in rural Adams County, authorities announced Friday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a hunter discovered the human remains on Nov. 23 in a wooded, rural area.

Evans was last seen in Wisconsin Dells driving in a cream-colored full-size sedan.

Last October authorities renewed calls for help to find Evans, asking hunters and farmers to keep an eye out.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI are assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

