BREAKING: One injured, one suspect wanted after late-night shooting in Sun Prairie

One person is injured and a suspect wanted after a late-night shooting in Sun Prairie Tuesday.

Police say it happened at 651 Schiller St. around 7:30 p.m.

One suspect is still on the run, authorities say, and no one is in custody.

Another person was shot. EMS stabilized their condition and brought them to the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Sun Prairie police, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Fitchburg police responded to the shooting.

