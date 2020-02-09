BREAKING: Shooting in Beloit

Officials in Beloit are investigating a shooting on the city's northwest side.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Hackett Street.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies tell NBC15 News that a man was shot in the leg. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Beloit Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information comes into the newsroom. NBC15 News is headed to the scene.