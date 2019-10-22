Babes Grill and Bar closing in November, owner opening new restaurant at same location

A popular restaurant on Madison's West Side is closing its doors in November, but the owner is already planning on a new venture.

Babes Grill and Bar will be closing on Nov. 16 after 31 years in business. However the owner is already planning to open a new restaurant at the same location. A new building will be constructed and is expected to be completed in 2020.

"The staff, Peggy and myself would like to thank you all for your loyalty and the experiences we have all shared here at Babes," posted Lynn Haker on Facebook Tuesday. "This place would be nothing without great customers, employees, and friends like yourselves. We hope you will join us at our future restaurant as well."

Stone House Development is planning to build a four-story, U-shaped building. It would include affordable housing and space for the new restaurant.