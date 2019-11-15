Babes Grill & Bar to close its doors after 31 years

After 31 years in business, a neighborhood staple is closing its doors.

Saturday marks the last day of business for Babes Grill & Bar on Madison’s west side. But with a bittersweet day comes new life for the location, in the form of an apartment complex.

“It's really bittersweet. When you're doing your day-to-day job and you work at it day-to-day, you don't really realize the impact that you have until it comes time to close,” says Babes Grill & Bar owner Lynn Haker.

Babes, a Madison favorite since 1988, has been at the Schroeder Road location off Whitney Way since 1993. It served as the scene for countless birthdays, weddings and graduation parties over the years.

“It's the customers, it's the employees, and that's the hardest thing. Because some of them have been with me for over 20 years. So it's difficult to say goodbye,” Haker says.

For many, a visit to Babes has become part of the routine.

“I have lunch here. I have my glass of wine, which I guess is healthy. Occasionally more than one or two,” says Ned Farguson.

Farguson, a self-proclaimed Babes regular, has been visiting the restaurant consistently for the past nine years. He says the friends he met at Babes have now become like family.

“In a place like this, you meet your own crowd that you become friendly with. You learn an awful lot. Because we're all different jobs, different backgrounds,” he says. “You can do that in a bar. It's hard to do that in most other places."

As Babes serves its last drinks, developers prepare for construction on the new project. That is set to begin next month.

“I think this brings much needed housing to the City of Madison, including District 19. This building will have 96 units, 81 of them are affordable housing. Majority of that is workforce housing,” says Alderman Keith Furman, District 19.

Haker says he will have a space for a restaurant on the ground floor of the apartment building, but with much smaller space than the current Babes has. Right now, he is not sure whether the restaurant will be called Babes, or if it will be a sport restaurant.

"I'm very sad this place is closing,” Farguson tells NBC15. “Because, what am I going to do now?"

Construction on the complex will take about 14 months. After that, it will open with several units set aside for veterans or people who were formerly homeless.

