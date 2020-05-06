Baby goat who went viral for having 2 heads dies

A sad update to a story we brought you from Wittenberg -2-headed goat born on a small farm in the area has died after becoming a local social media sensation.

Janus was born last month at Nueske Farms.

The farm posted on Facebook Monday that Janus wasn't hungry on Monday, and his temperature dropped before he died.

Out of 1,000 goats, Janus was the only one born with two heads.

The family said he only had a 50/50 chance of living, but he had been doing well, and had hoped to keep him as a pet.