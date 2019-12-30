Back the Pack: Fans can send playoff letters to Lambeau

Green and gold fans can send their support to the team by sending a playoff letter to Lambeau Field.

“Letters to Lambeau” began Monday and fans can submit encouraging notes, drawings, and letters to show their Packers support. For sharing a letter, five winners will each receive a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

The Packers is preparing for its Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field.

To submit messages to the team, fans can visit the “Letters to Lambeau” site and download the template to create custom messages to individual players and the team. They can be uploaded to the site or emailed to letterstolambeau@packers.com.

Fans can also mail messages to:

Letters to Lambeau

PO Box 13092

Green Bay, WI 54307-3092

