Back-to-back incidents at Cummins Emission Solutions

Emergency officials in Iowa County say it’s a “mystery” as to what caused 15 illnesses at Cummins Emission Solutions.

NBC15 News first brought you the story Wednesday night, when reports came in of a gas leak.

Keith Hurlbert, director of Iowa County Emergency Management, says a gas leak actually happened on Tuesday. Wednesday night’s call involved high carbon monoxide levels.

“They did not find any gas [on Wednesday]. What they did find were high levels of carbon monoxide registering on their meters,” Hurlbert tells NBC15 News.

He says a construction crew hit the natural gas line on Tuesday. After that, the line was shut off.

On Wednesday, a call came in for a gas leak at about 6:00 p.m. When officials arrived, they realized it was not a gas leak, but instead high levels of carbon monoxide. Officials believe the high levels stemmed from the forklift battery charging stations.

Several people reported feeling ill Wednesday evening, and were taken to the hospital. The building was evacuated, tested and only re-opened after carbon monoxide levels went down. The first few illnesses were thought to be related to the carbon monoxide levels.

At about 3:00 Thursday morning, six more people reported feeling ill. This time, high levels of carbon monoxide were not detected in the facility.

“The mystery of this morning's six sick people, without any readings in the facility, is still a mystery,” Hurlbert says.

He believes the incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday are unrelated.

“There's no relationship whatsoever to what's happening, or what happened last night and the natural gas leak that occurred the day before. We checked all of those possibilities, the meters never read an explosive gas,” he says.

A statement from Cummins Emissions Solutions says, “Tuesday morning, an out of service gas line was ruptured on the exterior of the building. All employees were immediately evacuated to a safe area and the Mineral Point Fire Department was notified for site response.

“After a full evaluation, the Fire Department and site leadership determined that the site was safe for employees to return. On Wednesday several employees reported health symptoms consistent with gas leak exposure. The site was again evacuated and the Fire Department returned. No specific leak was detected but it’s believed that a battery charging station inside the site was the cause.

“We are continuing to investigate to confirm this is the source. The battery station was immediately shut down and the site was further evaluated and ventilated to remove any employee exposure. The Fire Department determined that it was safe for employees to return on Thursday.

“Today, there have been no further reports of illness and we continue to monitor the site’s air quality out of an abundance of caution. In all, 15 employees exhibited symptoms and have since been treated.

“Cummins takes the safety and security of our employees incredibly seriously. This was an unfortunate incident and we are grateful to the Mineral Point Fire Department for their collaboration to help address the issue and ensure the safety of our site.”

