Back-to-back upsets for Badgers

Wisconsin continued what has been a chaotic Big Ten basketball season with their second-straight upset in a 56-54 victory over #17 Maryland.

A tightly contested game between two of the top five scoring defense in the conference, Wisconsin led 30-25 at halftime, but found themselves trailing by one point with 13.6 seconds remaining.

As Maryland's Darryl Morsell went to inbound from the baseline, Brad Davison deflected the pass then hit the loose ball off Morsell's leg while he was still standing out of bounds leading to a Wisconsin ball.

On the ensuing possession by the Badgers, D'Mitirk Trice inbouned to a a wide open Brad Davison, thanks to a Nate Reuvers pick, where Davison nailed the shot with just under 10 seconds remaining for a 56-54 lead.

Death. Taxes. Brad Davison.



Wisconsin upsets #17 Maryland 56-54. pic.twitter.com/80oTBIlJxN — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) January 15, 2020

Wisconsin improves to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play. The Badgers look to continue their magic at #15 Michigan State on Friday.