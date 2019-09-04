The Letter Ladies spread a love of reading

Two teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School have a goal of making reading fun and engaging in pretty unique ways. Most people know them as Mandy Meloy and Nicole Quandt but, to their students, they’re the Letter Ladies. The two are on a mission to make reading fun and engaging.

The Letter Ladies host a video series teaching kids about the alphabet. They also have open library nights at the school during the summer, a radio show about early literacy on The Sun of Sun Prairie 103.5 and they're working on publishing a book.

"Our library isn't quiet like how we were taught shhh shhh. One of the most important things they say is, even as they get older, you should read to them even in high school,” said Quandt.

The Letter Ladies said reading aloud to kids is important along with using all five senses to teach.

"You make sure they can see it. They can hear it. If you can, get smell in there or taste and some kind of touching," said Quandt.

And most of all, they want to set an example to their students, teaching them it's okay to make mistakes.

"We’re not afraid to fail and take risks. We want the kids to see that too. Whoops, we blew that but let's try again," said Meloy.

