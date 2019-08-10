Back to school celebration gives kids free supplies, health screenings

With the school year quickly approaching, parents picked up free school supplies for kids at the 100 Black Men of Madison's back to school celebration.

Thousands of parents and kids lined up at Madison College at Truax Campus to get free backpacks and school supplies.

The 100 Black Men of Madison hosted the celebration that provided free school supplies, health screenings, books and gift certificates.

"All we hope to do is provide children with exceptional school supplies and a leg up going back into the school year. We hope to get them excited and energized because when you are energized, you are certainly going to perform," J.R. Sims, 100 Black Men of Madison Vice President said.

Organizers said the goal of the event goes beyond the backpack and focuses on empowering youth.

"It helps us who can't afford to get them nice things all the time and get them ready for school so they don't stand out with hang me downs and stuff left over from last year," Ttina Mills, Madison Resident said.

This is the 25th annual 100 Black Men of Madison’s Back to School Celebration. Organizers said nearly 2,000 people attended the event.

