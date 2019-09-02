Back to school study tips

As Labor Day marks the official last day of summer, students are turning their eyes back to the textbooks.

For many students switching gears to studying can be tricky.

The biggest problem educators see is that because every child is different what works for one child might not work for another.

David Williamson Shaffer, a UW- Madison Professor of Learning Science, says it sometimes takes a trying a few different methods before a student starts doing well in school.

“Some people highlight in textbooks lots of different things that people try.”

Experts say as students get older their study habits can change too.

“People do change and that means that some things that worked for them at one point in time don't work for them at another,” said Shaffer

Educators suggests students actively engage with the material.

“Strategies where you just try and cram all the information in and retain it tend to not work very well strategies that make you think about the material over and over again tend to be the ones that actually solidify your understanding of it.” said Shaffer

As your child gets older and matures, they sometimes grow out of study habits.

It's always a good idea to adapt to new ways of learning at the start of each school year.