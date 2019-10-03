'Bad batch of drugs' leads to at least 2 overdoses from laced crack-cocaine in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison police responded to at least two drug overdoses within the past six hours in Madison, saying there appears to be a “bad batch of drugs” on the streets.
Police say the victims ingested crack cocaine laced with another substance along the East Washington Avenue corridor. Fentanyl may have been one of the substances.
