The Badger Childhood Cancer Network Superhero Run helped raise awareness on the impact of childhood cancer on families in the Madison area on Saturday morning.

This event raised funds for the Badger Childhood Cancer Network’s programs that provide information, emotional support, emergency financial aid and transportation assistance for families of children with cancer and blood disorders.

To make the event even more family friendly, this year’s event was a Fun Run/Walk and was not timed. The money saved will directly benefit the families that need it, according to the organization.