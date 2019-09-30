Badger Chris Orr named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

UW-Madison linebacker Chris Orr has been named a Big Ten Football Player of the Week.

The Big Ten Conference said Orr, a senior, is the Defensive Player of the Week after Big Ten football games on Sept. 27-28.

Wisconsin took down Northwestern on Saturday, 24 to 15 at Camp Randall.

The Big Ten said Orr recorded nine tackles, including five solo stops in that game.

He added two sacks and forced a fumble. He also anchored a defense that allowed just 255 yards, recorded 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns.

This is Orr's first career Defensive Player of the Week honor. The last Badger to receive the honor was Leon Jacobs on Nov. 13, 2017.

