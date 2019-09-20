Badger Game Day: Bring ponchos, not umbrellas into Camp Randall to stay dry

Things could get a little wet at Camp Randall as the Badgers take on the Wolverines Saturday.

"I would plan on at least a shower or two at the game with the best chance coming towards the end of the game," said NBC15 Meteorologist Brian Doogs. "While rain chances early Saturday will be on the lower side of things, they will increase through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and storms are likely by Saturday night."

The University of Wisconsin Department of Athletics allows fans to bring in jackets and ponchos, but umbrellas are prohibited inside the stadium. UW officials developed the policy to ensure a safe and secure environment for fans.

The carry-in policy also permits the following: Bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, a clear tote (12” x 6” x 12”), 1 gallon clear plastic storage bag, binoculars (without case), cameras (lenses no longer than 4”), blankets, jackets, items related to a medical condition, seat cushions (not more than 16” wide), and diaper bags (with child).

Prohibited items include: Bags larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (including purses, backpacks, camera bags, drawstring bags, fanny packs and binocular cases), food, beverages, containers, strollers, laser pointers, umbrellas, banners, flags, signs, noisemakers, weapons, inflatables, laptops, video recorders, monopods, tripods or any items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

UW adopted a clear bag policy in 2017. Guests will not be allowed in the stadium with a non-approved bag, and fans will be asked to return the item to their vehicle. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags at Camp Randall Stadium.

The game will go on rain or shine. According to UW-Madison Police Department’s Public Information Officer Marc Lovicott, if lightning happens within a ten mile radius of the stadium, UWPD has a policy to evacuate the bowl of the stadium. UWPD will be monitoring the weather and will make an announcement during the game, if necessary.

Kickoff for the Michigan versus Wisconsin game is at 11 a.m. UW-Madison is asking fans to help create a special environment for the game by taking part in the Camp Randall Stripe Out.

Fans are asked to wear either red or white, depending on the section of their seats. They are asked to wear white in the following sections: A, C, E, G, I-P (includes Student Section), R, T, V, X, Y2, YZ, Z2, AA, CC, EE, GG, II, KK. Fans are encouraged to wear read in the other sections.

Two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, people can head to Union South for the Badger Bash. It is a family-friendly event full of camaraderie that has taken place at The Union for more than 40 years. The UW Marching Band will be performing at the event to get people in the spirit before kickoff.

This year, NBC15 is the media partner of the Badger Bash. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques will be emceeing the Badger Bash and NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be providing live weather forecasts. NBC15 anchors and reporters will also be on hand to help fans get in the Badger Spirit. A booth will be set-up for fans to try out a green screen, pretending to be a meteorologist or reporter.

