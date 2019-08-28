Badger football lands "Large" recruit

Cam Large is a three-star football recruit out of Massachusetts and on Tuesday, he declared his intent to play college football at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. He will be a part of the 2020 freshman recruiting class.

According to the recruiting website Rivals.com, Large said “I think I really connected well with all the coaches and players...I enjoyed getting to know all the coaches and players through my recruiting process and this just felt like home,"

Large is a 6'4" 232 pound tight end from Noble and Greenough High School in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Rivals.com calls Large "a versatile weapon who should fit in well at Wisconsin. He is a lean 6-foot-4 with plenty of room to add mass if needed,"

When it comes to the Badgers, Large also told Rivals: "When I came back from my official visit I kind of knew because it felt like no other place. They have a really winning culture over there and the people are second to non