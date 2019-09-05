Badger football player channels his inner "Billy Madison"

Wisconsin Badger football player David Pfaff is pumped to go back to school. The senior defensive end from Mequon re-created a classic scene from the popular Adam Sandler film “Billy Madison”.

Pacing back and forth in front of the famous memorial arch outside Camp Randall Stadium, Pffaf sings “Oh back to school, back to school, to prove to dad that I’m not a fool,”

Billy Madison is the 1995 film where Adam Sandler’s adult character goes back to school to hopefully one day inherit his dad’s business.

Pffaf continues to serenade viewers in the YouTube video: “I’ve got my lunch packed up, my boots tied tight, I hope I don’t get in a fight. Oh back to school, back to school, back to school,”

Just as he finishes up his song, a campus van turns the corner, presumably to pick him up and take him to class.

“Welp, here goes nothing,” Pfaff says.

Then Pfaff watches as the van blows by him and he’s left standing on the sidewalk wondering what to do next.

