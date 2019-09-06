Badger football recognizes former players now in the NFL

The Wisconsin Badger football twitter account is wishing all their former players good luck this new NFL season. The school tweeted a list of players who once played for UW but now ply their trade in the NFL.

Notable former Badgers include the Watt brothers: J.J., Derek, and T.J. Melvin Gordon with the Los Angeles Chargers is currently holding out for a new contract but was also featured on the list. And Super Bowl winning quarterback Russel Wilson was featured too.

Currenlty, there aren't any former Badgers who play for the Packers. Linebacker Vince Biegel went to UW and was drafted by the Packers a few years ago. Biegel now players for the Miami Dolphins .

