Badger game day forecast!

A weak disturbance arrives Saturday morning from the south bringing isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. This rain could impact fans heading to Badger Bash and the game.

We are not looking at a washout, however, you may wanna bring a rain poncho with you just be on the safe side. There is a slight possibility of lightning embedded in a few of the storms, but most of the severe weather should stay out towards Minnesota.

The heaviest rain will hold off until well after the Badgers game with rain chances approaching 50-60% during the afternoon hours.

GO BADGERS!