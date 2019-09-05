Badger gameday’s best tailgate kicks off Saturday at Union South

Before the Badgers take on the Chippewas at Camp Randall, fans can join in for game day's best tailgate before kickoff.

The Badger Bash is a family-friendly event full of camaraderie that has taken place at The Union for more than 40 years. It starts two hours and thirty minutes before every home football game at Union South.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Badger Bash begins at Noon. The free and open to the public event offers food, drinks and entertainment.

The UW Marching Band will be performing at the event to get people in the spirit before kickoff. Fans will be among the first to welcome the new band director, Corey Pompey to campus.

This year, NBC15 is the media partner of the Badger Bash. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques will be emceeing the Badger Bash and NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be providing live weather forecasts. NBC15 anchors and reporters will also be on hand to help fans get in the Badger Spirit. A booth will be set-up for fans to try out a green screen, pretending to be a meteorologist or reporter.

Kickoff for the Central Michigan versus Wisconsin game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.