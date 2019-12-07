Badgers up against the Buckeyes at the half

The Badgers weren’t playing around in the Big Ten Championship Game against heavy favorite Ohio State.

Wisconsin won the toss, took the ball first, and marched down the field and scored a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 44-yard run and it was 7-0 Wisconsin.

In the 2nd quarter it was more of the same for the Badgers. Quarterback Jack Coan ran 14 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-0.

Besides the offense doing big things, the defense has played well. Just when Ohio State looked to score in the 2nd quarter, the Badgers forced a fumble and the Buckeyes threat was over.

With under a minute to play, J.K. Dobbins scored for Ohio State to make it 14-7.

The Badgers then marched down the field and scored on a Coan 1-yard touchdown.

Wisconsin leads 21-7 at halftime.

