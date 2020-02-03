Badgers well rested for Minnesota

Coming off their upset win over #14 Michigan State, the Badgers were back at practice today preparing for their trip to Minnesota.

Though Wisconsin has won nine of their last 10 against the Gophers, their key for Wednesday is rest, along carrying over the momentum they picked up from Saturday.

See in that one point win over Michigan State, Brevin Pritzl and D'mitirk Trice combined to play all but a minute and half in the win. A huge demand from Greg Gard for those two leaders, but they are up to the task.

"I just try to do my job, whatever it is coach Gard asks. We talked before the game and I said if you want me to play all 40 I'll play all 40 whatever you need that's really what I pride myself on doing the most that I can and what I am able to do." Senior guard, Brevin Pritzl began.

"Whether it's rebounding whether it's shooting i always try to get some shots up make some shots is my goal is per-say it's just about doing those little things at the end of the day to win games I was able to do that yesterday and I just to build on that going forward."