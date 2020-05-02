Badgers Men's Basketball heading to Hawaii for Maui Jim Maui Invitational in 2021

The Wisconsin Men's Basketball team will be heading to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational next year.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 22-24 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

The tournament features Wisconsin, Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M.

The Badgers competed in 2016 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, earning wins over Tennessee and Georgetown before falling to North Carolina in the tournament's title game.

Matchups, tournament bracket and game times will be announced at a later date.