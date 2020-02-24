Badgers' Benzschawel sidelined for good by injury

Wisconsin Badgers' junior Luke Benzschawel's playing days at Camp Randall Stadium are done. The tight end took to Twitter on Monday to announce "the time has come for me to step away from the game."

"I consideer myself fortunate to have been part of the Wisconsin football program for the past four years," he tweeted. "I have not been as fortunate when it comes to my health."

Benzschawel blamed knee trouble for his decision. He pointed out that he has had four procedures done on his knee. After consulting with his doctors, the junior decided it would be better if he didn't take the field anymore.

Although he may not be playing, that doesn't mean Benzschewel won't still be a Badger. He's already looking for new ways to support his teammates

Benzschawel, whose father played for Wisconsin and whose brother Beau was a Badger before moving onto the NFL, played 15 games, starting four, for Wisconsin.