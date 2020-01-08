Badgers' Biadasz leaving Wisconsin for NFL draft

All-Big Ten lineman Tyler Biadasz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. The nation’s best center on Twitter Wednesday that he plans to enter the NFL draft this summer.

“The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way,” the Wisconsin junior wrote on Twitter.

But, the Amherst, Wisconsin-native wasn’t going to say goodbye without thanking the Wisconsin fans and the team he loves.

“Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger,” the Tweet said.

Biasasz, who started 40 straight games for the Badgers, racked up the awards this season as he cleared the way for his fellow Badger-going-pro Jonathan Taylor.

Last month, he became the first Wisconsin lineman to win the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding center. He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which honors the top interior lineman overall.

