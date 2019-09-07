Badgers Game Day Forecast: Mild with increasing clouds

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas today at Camp Randall Stadium.

The game will kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

You can go ahead and leave your jacket and rain coat at home. It's going to be mild throughout the game. The kick-off temperature will be near 72 degrees. By the end of the game, the temperature will be near or just below 70 degrees. Despite increasing clouds, rain is not expected to impact the game.

The clouds will stick around for the overnight. Right now, most of tonight will be dry. There will be a slight chance of rain after midnight, mainly for places west of Madison.

Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The best chance of rain on Sunday will likely be during the afternoon. With the clouds and rain, Sunday will be cool. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Most places will not hit 70 degrees.