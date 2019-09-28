Badgers Game Day Forecast: Cool and dry

It's game day in Madison!

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The game time temperature will be near 59 degrees. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low 60s throughout the game. With temperatures this cool, you'll probably want to take a light jacket or sweatshirt to the game.

Despite the a heavy dose of clouds, rain is not expected to impact the game. In fact, the clouds will likely breakup throughout the game.

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected today. Green (0 out of 4).

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain and a few storms will start to develop after 2 a.m. Widespread heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are not expected at this time.

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Widespread rain and few storms are likely Sunday morning. Widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected at this time. Locally heavy rain will be possible, though.